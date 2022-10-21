Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

NYSE K opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

