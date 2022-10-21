Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Welltower by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Welltower to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

