Xponance Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,335 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

