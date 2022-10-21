Xponance Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.42.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.62 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.