Xponance Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

