Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $59.73 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.