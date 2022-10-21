Xponance Inc. Sells 11,692 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $208.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.88.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

