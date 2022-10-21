Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 51,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 53,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

