yearn.finance (YFI) Market Cap Reaches $277.53 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $7,574.96 or 0.39573406 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $277.53 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
