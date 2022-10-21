Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock to $83.00. The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.15. 4,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

