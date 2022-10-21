Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

