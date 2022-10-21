Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

ZRSEF stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $422.96.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

