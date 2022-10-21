Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZWS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

ZWS stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.