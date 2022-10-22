1,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $36.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

