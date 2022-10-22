184,163 Shares in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe makes up 1.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 2.87% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EPV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 1,320,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

