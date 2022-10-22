19,994 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,158,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $6,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 139,397 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

