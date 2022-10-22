1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

1st Source has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

1st Source Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

