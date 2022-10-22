2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of 2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TTBKF stock opened at 7.75 on Friday. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of 7.75 and a 1-year high of 12.71.

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

