2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of 2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
2020 Bulkers Stock Performance
TTBKF stock opened at 7.75 on Friday. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of 7.75 and a 1-year high of 12.71.
2020 Bulkers Company Profile
