20,548 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

