22,592 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

