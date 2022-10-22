261 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

