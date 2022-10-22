3,203 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

MSI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

