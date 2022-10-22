360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCFGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

