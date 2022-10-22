36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 3.2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 15,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 603,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
36Kr Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr
36Kr Company Profile
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
