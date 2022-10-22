379 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

