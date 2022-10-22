3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 551,002 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,112. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.