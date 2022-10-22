5,749 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.