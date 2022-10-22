7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $3.62 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00018892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $58.66 million and approximately $26,494.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.57825127 USD and is up 15.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,270.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

