9,562 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 81,050,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,491,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

