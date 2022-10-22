9,779 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

