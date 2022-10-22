AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. 5,419,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,320. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AbbVie by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 231,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

