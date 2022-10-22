AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. 5,419,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,320. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AbbVie by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 231,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
