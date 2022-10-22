ABCMETA (META) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,265.00

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $112.59 million and $7,265.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.76 or 1.00017091 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00114065 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,713.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.