Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.57. 3,206,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,107. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.92.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 500.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

