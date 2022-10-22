Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,291. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

