Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $7.42 on Friday, hitting $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 222,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.65.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.67%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.