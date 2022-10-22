adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Down 2.2%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €114.62 ($116.96) and last traded at €115.68 ($118.04). Approximately 441,897 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €118.28 ($120.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.15.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

