adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €130.00 at Wedbush

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from €196.00 ($200.00) to €130.00 ($132.65) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on adidas from €192.00 ($195.92) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.90.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $51.75 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85.

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.