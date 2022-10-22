Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

ADBE stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.37. 3,659,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,661. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6,670.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

