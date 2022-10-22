Adshares Trading Up 0.9% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00008987 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $55.16 million and approximately $763,495.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006964 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,590 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

