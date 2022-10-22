Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 13,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 992,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $910.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.