Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,294 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.09.

NYSE EW opened at $84.81 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

