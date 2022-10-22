Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 32,060 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

