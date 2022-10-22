Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 498 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

