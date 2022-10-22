Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 913 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $360.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.