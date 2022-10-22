Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $65,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after buying an additional 391,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.