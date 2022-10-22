Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

