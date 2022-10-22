Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

