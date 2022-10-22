Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 54,620 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DVN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.74.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

