Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $290.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.46. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

