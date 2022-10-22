Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.
In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
