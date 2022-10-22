Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

